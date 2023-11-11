Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: Four Horsemen Studios, Mythic legions, Rising Suns

Mythic Legions: Rising Sons Wave Revealed By Four Horsemen Studios

The new Mythic Legions Rising Suns wave has been revealed and is up for preorder from Four Horsemen Studios right now.

Article Summary Mythic Legions: Rising Suns wave unveiled, featuring a variety of fantasy characters.

Preorders are live at Four Horsemen Studios with a bonus exclusive dwarf head.

All-in set offers 12 figures, bonus items, and savings at a price of $550.

Preorder window open until January 14th, securing figures before the Second Great War of Mythoss.

Mythic Legions fans have descended upon New Jersey this weekend for Legions Con, two days celebrating the Mythic and Cosmic lines created by Four Horsemen Studios. But yesterday they held their online G-Con where they reveal the latest wave of Mythic figures. Dubbed Rising Suns, the wave is full of all sorts of ranges of characters, from dwarfs and shadow elfs to evil unicorns and the long rumored bear mount. THis wave truly has something for every collector. The wave went up for preorder yesterday as well, with the All In price standing at $550. If you go that route, you get a bonus exclusive dwarf head. Individual figures are also available, and these are the best prices you can ever expect to pay. The wave remains up for preorder until January 14th.

Mythic Legions Preorders Are Always A Stressful Time

Mythic Legions: Rising Sons is available for preorder at StoreHorsemen.com now! These figures are all available individually, or you can buy the "ALL IN" set which includes 1 of each item for $550! The All-In price is $40 less than these items would cost individually, PLUS you get the bonus dwarf head as a FREE item! This color version of this head is only available in All In sets (an alternate version will be available separately from our retailers early next year). The All-In set will get you 12 total figures – one of which is a deluxe horse and one which is the massive deluxe head, plus 2 weapons packs and that bonus head. The StoreHorsemen preorder runs until 01/14/24 at 11pm EST. Prepare for the Second Great War of Mythoss and preorder your Mythic Legions: Rising Sons figures now!









It is always so stressful picking out what to add to the collection when these go up for order, as they are all some of the best figures on the market. It is nice to have two months to decide.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!