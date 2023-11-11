Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: Four Horsemen Studios, Mythic legions, Rising Suns
Mythic Legions: Rising Sons Wave Revealed By Four Horsemen Studios
The new Mythic Legions Rising Suns wave has been revealed and is up for preorder from Four Horsemen Studios right now.
Mythic Legions fans have descended upon New Jersey this weekend for Legions Con, two days celebrating the Mythic and Cosmic lines created by Four Horsemen Studios. But yesterday they held their online G-Con where they reveal the latest wave of Mythic figures. Dubbed Rising Suns, the wave is full of all sorts of ranges of characters, from dwarfs and shadow elfs to evil unicorns and the long rumored bear mount. THis wave truly has something for every collector. The wave went up for preorder yesterday as well, with the All In price standing at $550. If you go that route, you get a bonus exclusive dwarf head. Individual figures are also available, and these are the best prices you can ever expect to pay. The wave remains up for preorder until January 14th.
Mythic Legions Preorders Are Always A Stressful Time
It is always so stressful picking out what to add to the collection when these go up for order, as they are all some of the best figures on the market. It is nice to have two months to decide.