Marvel Studios What If…? Infinity Ultron Coming Soon from Hot Toys

Hot Toys has really outdone themselves this time as they have pulled one of the deadliest villains from the MCU with Infinity Ultron. Coming out of the hit Disney+ animated series What If…?, the multiverse has finally expanded, and Hot Toys is cashing in. We have already seen quite a bit of Marvel What If…? Figures with Captain Carter, Hydra Stomper, and Zombie Hunter Spider-Man. InfinitY Ultron is here to bring an end to the multiverse as we know it unless the Guardians of the Multiverse can stop him. Standing roughly 15" tall, Ultron features die-cast materials, LEDs for his Infinity Stones, and a magnetic helmet that can show the Vision head sculpt underneath.

This figure is truly a work of art and is loaded with features from a fabric cape, hand-painted, swappable articulated hand, and even comes with his spear. Hot Toys did not hold back with this figure, and it will take any MCU collection to a new level and will easily cut and Thano collection in half. They are priced at a whopping $425; the Marvel Studios What If…? Infinity Ultron is set to release between October – December 2022. Pre-orders are live right here with payment plans being offered, so take advantage if needed.

"I'm going to bring peace in our time, to every corner of universe." – Infinity Ultron. In Episode 8 of Marvel Studios' What If…?, Ultron not only succeeds in merging with Vision, but also gains the power of Infinity Stones when Thanos the Mad Titan comes to Earth. Wielding unstoppable power, Ultron takes his grudge against organic life through the vast reaches of space, intending to wipe clean the entire multiverse… To expand on the multiverse display, Hot Toys is excited to introduce Infinity Ultron as amazingly-detailed 1/6th scale diecast collectible figure from What If…? collection."

"Skillfully crafted based on the appearance of Infinity Ultron in the animation series, the diecast figure stands 39cm in height, features a newly developed helmeted head sculpt with LED light-up function on eyes and Mind Stone; highly-detailed helmet with LED light up function and magnetic flip-up design; multiple layers of titanium grey and matted gold paint application on the armor embedded with LED-light up Infinity Stones; most noticeable for its signature double-headed spear; and figure stand. The new Infinity Ultron 1/6th scale figure is here to conquer your display!"

The 1/6th scale Infinity Ultron Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Infinity Ultron in Marvel Studios' What If…? animation series

One (1) newly helmeted head sculpt with LED light up function on eyes and Mind Stone (battery operated)

Helmet with LED light up function (battery operated) and magnetic flip-up design to reveal details of face sculpt and skin texture

Specially applied metallic red-violet skin tone to reflect character's distinctive appearance

Approximately 39cm tall

Specialized body with over 30 points of articulations

Contains diecast material

Special features on armor:

Titanium grey and matted gold colored painting on Infinity Ultron armor

Infinity Stones mounted on armor with LED light-up function (battery operated)

Four (4) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of hands with articulated fingers

One (1) pair spear holding hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

One (1) red colored cape with gold colored embossed pattern (embedded with bendable wire)

Weapon:

One (1) double-headed spear

Accessory:

One (1) specially designed figure stand