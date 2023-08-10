Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Marvel Studios What If…? Season 2 Gamora Joins Marvel Legends

A new wave of Marvel Legends figures has arrived as Hasbro captures characters from hit Disney+ series once again in 6” form

While the Gamora for The Infinity Saga might have been sacrificed for the Soul Stone, there are other variants of her in the Multiverse. One of which will be introduced in Season 2 of Marvel Studios What If…? as Gamora takes over the role of the Mad Titan. Hasbro has brought her to life with a new Disney+ Marvel Legends wave as she wears his armor and a dual-bladed sword. This wave will feature parts to build the Hydra Stomper also from What If…? Season 2. The animated style has been faithfully captured here, making this a must have figure for Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel, and What If…? fans. Collectors will be able to snag her up right here for pre-order with a $24.99 price tag and an October 2023 release. Be sure to check out some of the other figures in this Disney+ wave with Goliath, Kingpin, and more.

Enter the Multiverse with Hasbro's Marvel Legends

"In the MCU, Gamora was raised by Thanos to become a deadly assassin. But in this universe, her tactics are challenged by a new, unusual target: Tony Stark. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch -scale Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like the Warrior Gamora character from Marvel Studios' What If…?, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. "

Includes: Figure, accessory, and 2 Build-a-Figure parts.

MARVEL STUDIOS' WHAT IF…?: This Warrior Gamora action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' What If…? series on Disney Plus and makes a great addition to any Marvel Legends action figures collection

SERIES-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 3 entertainment-inspired accessories

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Marvel fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch scale action figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collections

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends action figures to build your own Marvel Multiverse of 6 inch action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

INCLUDES BUILD-A-FIGURE PART(S) (HYDRA STOMPER): This figure includes at least one Build-A-Figure piece. Collect all the figures to assemble an additional figure

