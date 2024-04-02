Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, iron man, marvel

Marvel's Count Neferia Joins Hasbro's New Iron Man Legends Wave

Return to the workshop of Tony Stark as Hasbro has unveiled a new Retro Iron Man Legends wave featuring classic packaging

Count Nefaria first appeared in Avengers #13 back in 1965 and was created by Stan Lee and Don Heck. He has tackled with the Avengers on many occasions and is an Italian aristocrat who operates with the Marvel Comics crime organization known as the Maggia. Count Neferia is now returning and is undoubtedly up to no good as Hasbro debuts their latest Marvel Legends wave. Unlike previous waves, an entire Iron Man themed Retro Marvel Legends Collection will be heading our way. This wave features classic packaging from Iron Man action figure releases from yesteryear, helping them join a new modern era. Count Nefaria comes right off the pages of Marvel Comics with a slick outfit and yellow cape. No accessories are included besides some swappable hands, but he will pair perfectly with some of the new Iron Man figures coming with this new wave. Pre-orders for Marvel's Count Nerafia arrive today at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers for $24.99 with a Spring 2024 release.

New Iron Man Villain Strikes with New Marvel Legends Figure

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES COUNT NEFARIA – (HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available: Spring 2024). A wealthy nobleman and leader of an international crime family, Count Nefaria launches attacks aimed to take down Iron Man and the Avengers. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES COUNT NEFARIA figure. This quality 6-inch scale Count Nefaria figure features deco inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Iron Man and Avengers comic books."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 4/2 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."

