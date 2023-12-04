Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Master Splinter is Getting a New TMNT: The Last Ronin Figure from NECA

NECA is return to the sewers once again with a new set of TMNT figures from the dark and gritty world of The Last Ronin

Coming to life from the hit IDW series TMNT: The Last Ronin, NECA has unveiled some brand new figures from the hit comic. Before The Last Ronin returned to the streets, fans got to witness the fate of the turtles, and now they can bring the heroes home. It is time to travel back in time to witness a story of loss, legacy, and the pursuit of justice with the four brothers and their legendary Master. Crafted with NECA's unparalleled attention to detail, Master Splinter arrives from Issue #4 of The Last Ronin. This gritty tale takes Splinter to Japan along with Donatello to finally confront Shredder and the Foot Clan.

Master Splinter will not run this time and is ready to end this once again for all; NECA has packed Ultimate Splinter with intense detail and accessories with swappable arms, hands, his cane, and a samurai sword. It is the end of the turtles as we know it, and this new wave of The Last Ronin figures captures it perfectly. Collectors will find Splinter priced at $37.99, and pre-orders are not live just yet, but some of the other figures in the line are up for pre-order and purchase. Be sure to check out some of the other Final Days Last Ronin figures as well with Leonardo and Raphael.

TMNT (The Last Ronin) – Ultimate Master Splinter

"From the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series, The Last Ronin! In a future NYC far different than the one we know today; a lone surviving Turtle goes on a seemingly hopeless mission to obtain justice for his fallen family and friends. Based on issue #4 of the comic, the Splinter figure figure stands in 7" scale with over 20 points of articulation, and includes staff, katana and sheath, interchangeable hands, and interchangeable forearms so Splinter can be displayed with clean or ripped sleeves. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening flap featuring a custom illustration by The Last Ronin artist Ben Bishop."

