Masters of the Universe Classic Man-At-Arms Joins the Masterverse

Get ready to ready to the incredible and wonderful world of Eternia as Mattel debuts new Masters of the Universe figures

It is time to embark on a new voyage to New Eternia as Mattel continues to expand its Masterverse line with Man-At-Arms! The Masterverse line is a series of figures that was dedicated to bringing the world of Masters of the Universe to the modern age. Larger figures, greater details, and the hit Netflix series Revelation started the line. However, Mattel is giving some iconic heroes of Eternia some new love at 7" scale, one of which is Man-At-Arm. Eternia's bravest hero is back as Mattel pays homage to his classic character while introducing some fresh, modern elements. MOTU fans will notice he will get two different head sculpts, two helmets, his iconic mace with a swappable chain element, and some removable armor. The new era of the Eternia can be found here, and the Man-At-Arms Masterverse figure is priced at $23.99 with a November 2023 release.

Masters of the Universe Masterverse New Eternia Man-At-Arms

"This Masterverse action figure of Duncan, Castle Grayskull's Man-At-Arms, is designed at 7-inch tall scale with details authentic to Masters of the Universe: New Eternia. With 30 points of articulation, this collectible figure is ready for the action moves and epic poses of Man-At-Arms as he finds himself in a New Eternia that is broken and in need of repair."

"A set of swappable hands and 2 alternate heads are included with the figure. The mace he's armed with attaches to his back armor and comes with 2 tops — one closed and the other with the ball and chain deployed. The Masters of the Universe Masterverse collection celebrates MOTU content from Masters of the Universe: Revelation to New Eternia and Masters of the Universe: Revolution. This Masterverse Man-At-Arms figure makes a great toy for collectors and fans 6 years and older, who will appreciate the preservation of MOTU traditions combined with modernized design elements."

