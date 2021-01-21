Funko Fair Reveals – Assassin's Creed, Sekiro, and Pokemon

Day 3 of the Funko Fair has arrived, which will contain new reveals for sports and games Pop vinyls. Things started to pick up with the debut of brand new Pop from the hit Assassin's Creed franchise. This time Evior from Assassin's Creed Valhalla has landed with two brand new Pop vinyls. GameStop will be getting an exclusive dual ax-wielding Avior, which will be and for collectors to have. I am surprised at we did not get a female Evior in this wave since the biggest promotion for the Ubisoft game was the choice between both versions of the character. Up next is four new addition for the hit and beloved pocket monsters game, Pokemon. In this wave, we will get another Pikachu; this one is ready for battle with a new body sculpt. Bulbasaur is also back, but this time he gets a new silver release to celebrate the 25th Anniversary Celebration of Pokemon. Trainers will also be able to catch two monsters as Pichu, and Meowth gets pop-ified.

The most recent announcement from Funko for Funko Fair is the debut of Sekiro from the FromSoftware game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. The shinobi Wolf is back and ready to get his revenge with this beautifully detailed and sculpted design. With his sword in his hand and default costume one, this Pop design will be a great Pop for any gamer's collection. All of these Funko Fair announcements are very well done, and we can still expect more throughout the day. Each one will be a great addition to your growing gaming day and will be a great little trophy for your video game accomplishments. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can find them located here. They are expected to release between April and June 2021, but delays are possible due to the world events and license approval. Make sure you get your orders in before it is too late, and make sure you stay tuned for more reveals as they come.