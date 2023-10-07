Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Masters of the Universe Filmation Man-At-Arm Joins the Fight

Get ready to ready to the incredible and wonderful world of Eternia as Mattel debuts new Masters of the Universe figures

Man-At-Arms, also known as Duncan is one of the heroic warriors who serves as a loyal ally to He-Man and a defender of the realm of Eternia. Every Masters of the Universe collector has a Man-At-Arms on their team, and he has returned. Mattel has announced a brand new set of Masters of the Universe: Origins figures that feature designs from the hit Filmation 80s cartoon. Your favorite heroes and villains of Eternia are back and better than ever with new sculpts, bright colors, and that classic retro packaging fans love. Duncan is armed and ready to join He-Man against the forces of evil, with his new release. He comes with his trusty mace, a blaster, and his signature mustache. These new Filmation releases are nicely crafted and will be highly sought after by Masters of the Universe fans. Pre-orders are live for most of this line, with He-Man, Skeletor, Teela, and more right here. Man-At-Arms has yet to arrive, so be on the lookout for him.

Man-At-Arms Masters of the Universe Filmation

This Masters of the Universe Origins Man-At-Arms figure is inspired by the original cartoons from the '80s but with modern posability. At 5.5-inch scale with 16 moveable joints, this nostalgic MOTU toy of the heroic master of weapons can match poses from the 1980s content or make all new action moves. He has straighter legs, rounded shoulder muscles and an overall more realistic build. He comes with a removable chest harness and shoulder and wrist armor, stasis ray and mace accessories and a mini comic."

"Each figure comes with a battle accessory and a mini comic book from a series that explores new story lines and introduces heroes, villains and allies in the timeless battle between good and evil! Aficionados will love the classically stylized retro-packaging.

