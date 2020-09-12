Masters of the Universe Make Top 12 Finalists for Toy Hall of Fame

The Strong's National Toy Hall of Fame has revealed the top 12 finalists for the 2020 induction. The National Toy Hall of Fame choices unique toys that have inspires many over a certain period of time. Some other big toys have already made it into the Hall of Fame like Star Wars, G.I. Joe, LEGO, Barbie, and many more. Each year, The Strong inducts new toys, and this year there are 12 finalists, and 3 of them will make it into the hall this year. The Top 12 Finalists are as followed:

Baby Nancy

Bingo

Breyer Horses

Jenga

Lite-Brite

Masters of the Universe

My Little Pony

Risk

Sidewalk Chalk

Sorry

Tamagotchi

Yahtzee

A lot of games are in the running, but one that really pops out to collectors is Masters of the Universe. This franchise is one of the big franchises of the 80s and filled the imagination of many fans for years to come. Mattel brought this simple toy line to life, and the imagination and fandom that followed was something extraordinary. Action figures are a big part of toy history, and Masters of the Universe is one that really stands out in this finalists list. Mattel is still continuing the work of its iconic franchise with continuously revealing new products and retro releases that are still being bought up in stores today. The 3 toys that will make The Strong's Hall of Fame will be announced on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 10:30AM. Who do you think will make the cut this year?

"The Master of the Universe line of action figures, which includes the iconic He-Man, traces its popularity to maker Mattel's use of comic books, television, and the big screen. The cartoon series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, which ran from 1983 to 1985, created a cohesive, fantasy world that allowed Mattel to introduce new characters and new toys to the line. Over the years, Mattel has paired the brand with everything from toothbrushes to sleeping bags."