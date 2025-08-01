Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana Fabled Features Only 33 New Cards with 171 Returning

The magical world of Disney continues to come to tables as Ravensburger unveils new information on the future of Lorcana

Article Summary Disney Lorcana: Fabled releases August 29, 2025, with 33 new cards and 171 returning favorites.

Core Constructed rotation removes first four sets, making Fabled a new entry point for fans and collectors.

Fabled introduces Epic and Iconic rarities, plus the largest selection of Enchanted cards in any Lorcana set.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are featured as rare Iconic cards with unique art and foil enhancements.

Disney Lorcana: Fabled will mark a bold new chapter for the beloved Disney trading card game, which is dropping in hobby stores on August 29, 2025, with wider retail release on September 5. This is new and has been patiently waiting for, and it might not be the best, as Fabled will only have 33 brand-new cards. That is right, out of the 204 cards featured in the set, a whopping 171 are returning cards that are reprinted from the first four sets. Ravensburger did announce that The First Chapter, Rise of the Floodborn, Into the Inklands, and Ursula's Return would be removed from Core Constructed, with some exceptions. However, all is not lost as Fabled offers the best of both worlds, as for new fans, it is a great way to kick off your next Disney obsession.

For returning collectors, the set is filled with new fun to help change up the game and new rarities with Epic and Iconic being offered. Fabled will also feature the most Enchanted cards ever for a set, with 18 being offered, with new artwork being featured on the returning cards like Winnie the Pooh – Hunny Wizard! On top of that, there are 18 Epic cards, featuring borderless frames and rainbow-gloss foil that will be a treat for new and returning fans. To top it all off, there are only 2 Iconic cards, which are the rarest of them all and feature Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Prince and Minnie Mouse – Sweetheart Princess, with full alternate art and custom lore-star foil treatment. It has been two years since Ravensburger debuted Disney Lorcana, so Fabled is a great way to see more fans jump on this Magic Carpet, and pre-orders are already live.

About the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game (TCG)

"First released in August 2023 in the United States, the Disney Lorcana TCG is a trading card game set in the wondrous realm of Disney Lorcana. Players take on the role of Illumineers and wield magic ink to summon a team of Disney characters known as glimmers, who appear in both familiar and fantastical ways. The game was designed to be easy to learn for TCG newcomers while still offering strategic depth for experienced players. Featuring hundreds of original pieces of Disney art that collectors will adore, the game is welcoming to beginners, expert TCG players, and Disney fans alike."

