Masters of the Universe Mattel Keldor and Kronis 2-Pack Coming Soon

Masters of the Universe fans are in for a real treat as a closer look at the Target exclusive figure 2-pack has arrived. Mattel is releasing the origins of two classic Eterna villains with Kronis and Keldor. Both of these characters were never really explored in the original toy line, and it looks like that is changing. Keldor aka Skeletor and Kronis aka Trap Jaw and back with 16 points of articulation, added accessories, and some amazing box art. These retro styles figures will be perfect collector's pieces for both new and old fans, and they will be priced at $29.99. Pre-orders for the Target exclusive Masters of the Universe Origins set are not live yet, but they can be found here.

"Masters of the Universe Origins – Keldor and Kronis Rise of Evil 2-Pack – Masters of the Universe is back for a whole new generation of fans and collectors with Masters of the Universe: Origins. Enter the ever-evil Keldor and his formidable enemy/comrade Kronis! These two thrilling figures in the Origins line honor classic MOTU traditions while incorporating exciting new design features. Skeletor and Kronis figures are highly posable (16 moving joints!) and come with swappable body parts. Keldor features both Keldor and an Alcala Keldor design. Collectors will be blown away by the expert design details, from the "gemstone" in Keldor figure's armor to the staff that's powered up with his infamous havoc energy. This authentic Masters of the Universe: Origins set is a must-have collectible that aficionados will treasure. Colors and decorations may vary."

his Keldor and Kronis action figure 2-Pack is a must-have for MOTU collectors

Fully articulating figures have 16 moveable joints for realistic, power posing. Posable joints include legs, ankles and arms

Keldor comes with two swappable heads for authentic story-based transformation! Switch between Keldor and the Alfredo Alcala-inspired Keldor design

Figures also come with battle weapons. Stage epic battles and creative adventure stories with these authentic, expertly designed MOTU characters