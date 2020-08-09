New Masters of the Universe Mega Contrux Coming from Mattel

The mighty Masters of the Universe Power Con 2020 kicked off this weekend. Fans know what that means as new collectibles are being announced for the beloved franchise. This time Mattel showed off some fantastic Mega Contrux sets with mini packs, single releases, and even a two-figure set. Up first is Skeleton Skull Assorted sets; we only show two, but three are coming soon. Each one will feature a Skeleton head with its own unique scheme, and one will glow in the dark. Each one is packed with a buildable battle vehicle or armor, character, and miniaturized playset. He-Man, Trap Jaw, and Fisto are all ready for action in these amazing Mega Contrux sets from Mattel. Up next, is a fully packaged Masters of the Universe Skeletor with Panthor Mega Controx figure. Panthor will be fully buildable and will feature a flocked texture. Skeletor will be able to be equipped to him and will feature a removable saddle and battle armor helmet. Last but not least, for the Masters of the Universe Mattel Mega Construx reveals is the MOTU Origins Battle Ram buildable set. The Battle Ram comes with two new figures in Mega Control form with Mekaneck and Tri-Klops. The vehicle will have a rolling wheel, working launchers, and can transformer between good and evil vehicle modes.

The Masters of the Universe franchise is nothing but 80's glory, and it still thrives today. Mattel is miniaturizing some of your favorite villains and heroes in an amazing way. My favorite reveal is the Skeletor and Flocked Panthor set as the packaging, and the figures are pretty awesome. Fans of the Masters of the Universe Mega Contrux sets can look for these hitting stores on November 1st. Check out some of the other and upcoming releases here, and you can view all the images and more details below, Mattel has the POWER!

MOTU Skeletor Skull Assortment:

Asst. Includes 3 collectible Skeletor heads, each with its own unique color scheme – one of which GLOWS IN THE DARK! Heads can be used as storage and as a display for the vehicle/armor build and figure, creating a mini environment Each set includes a buildable battle vehicle or armor from MOTU Origins and a super poseable, faithfully designed micro action figure Choose from the He-Man Jet Sled with spin feature, the Fisto Cliff Climber with power pulley, or the Trap Jaw Laser Cannon featuring with Castle Grayskull Control Center



○ MOTU Skeletor And Panthor:

Features a fully buildable Panthor – with a flocked finish (a velvet fur texture) – and a Skeletor micro action figure with vintage color scheme The super poseable Panthor features 10 points of articulation and can be posed several ways on the included display stand with name detail Accessories include Panthor's removable saddle, and Skeletor's battle axe and as a bonus we included a removable battle armor helmet



○ MOTU Origins Battle Ram:

The Battle Ram includes, rolling wheels, working launchers and can separate into a mobile launcher vehicle and the classic Sky Sled Features a super cool Easter Egg! Change the Griffin on the Sky Sled to a Serpent and turn it into an Evil Warrior vehicle just like in the series! 2 NEW CHARACTERS! We're introducing the heroic warrior Mekaneck and evil warrior Tri-Klops into the line!

