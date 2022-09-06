Masters of the Universe Origins Grizzlor Arrives Friday from Mattel

Mattel is back with another limited edition Mattel Creations release for their Masters of the Universe Origins line. At long last, Grizzlor has arrived in all of his fuzzball glory with a new modernized sculpt. The Horde ally will come with a crossbow accessory as well as a Horde chest plate. This is the figure Masters of the Universe fans have been waiting for, and he is priced at $18.99 and set for an online drop this Friday. However, Mattel has also revealed that a second order will open on Saturday for 48 hours, releasing Grizzlor as a Made to Order release. This will allow all collectors to own one of these fuzzy boys, so do not freight, and you can find him right here. Check out Grizzlor along with further details for teh new Made to Order release.

"The Evil's Horde's savage man-beast returns to terrorize Eternia! Wild and untamed, Grizzlor has a full body of faux fur. He's highly articulated and comes with a crossbow for poses to display his brute strength. Fans will love the savage details like his Horde chest plate and lighter fur, just like his vintage version. Offered for the first time as a stand-alone figure in the Origins line, Grizzlor is the perfect addition to your MOTU collection."

MOTU Origins Grizzlor Collector Figure

Stands 5.5 inches tall

16 points of articulation for ferocious poses and displays

Savage details like a wild faux fur and removable chest plate

Comes with crossbow accessory

"The exclusive Masters of the Universe Origins Grizzlor Figure will be available for purchase in limited quantities until the item sells out. On Saturday 9/10 12:01am PT we will launch the Made To Order version of the same item with NO PURCHASE LIMITS. This item will be available on a separate page that we will link here and across the website during the Made To Order sale. The Made To Order sale window will run for 48 hours until Sunday 9/11 11:59pm PT.