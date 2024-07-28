Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Masters of the Universe Origins Snake Lair Crowdfund Revealed

Mattel has revealed that a new Masters of the Universe Origins crowdfund is coming with the Snake Lair Playset

Article Summary Explore Mattel's new crowdfunding campaign for the Masters of the Universe Origins Snake Lair Playset.

Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, the Snake Lair measures 24” W x 27” D x 31” H and brings realism to the Snake Men faction.

Features include a Throne Room for Lady Slither, manual elevator, blasters, capture devices, and weapon racks.

The playset launches on August 12 on Mattel Creations with price details and unlockable tiers to be announced.

Eternia awaits as Mattel brings some ssssuperior reveals to San Diego Comic Con for Masters of the Universe. A brand new Mattel Creations crowdfunding campaign is arriving next month with a never before created playset. The Snake Lair is coming, as the legendary fortress of the Snake Men faction is finally coming to life. This lair was first featured in the Masters of the Universe Classics mini comics but was sadly never created, and that is all changing.

This brand new crowdfunding campaign will bring the Snake Lair to to life if the fans deem it worthy. Coming in at 24" wide, 27" deep, and 31" tall, the Snake Lair will take your Snake Men collection to new levels with a Throne Room for Lady Slither, a manual elevator, blasters for the fortress, weapon racks, and even the first ever Rattle Trap vehicle. Mattel has unveiled a new that this campaign will kick off on August 12 directly on MattelCreations with more info, price, and unlocked tiers being revealed.

Masters of the Universe Origins Snake Lair – MattelCreations

"The Snake Lair, fortress to the Snake Men faction, was first featured in Classics mini comics but never created in toy form. Now, you have the chance to bring it to life. It'll feature a throne room for Lady Slither, with both a bi-pedal and serpentine design. Unwelcome visitors will be greeted with blasters, snatched up in capture devices, and placed into the iron maiden or snake shackles."

Dimensions: 34" W x 27″ D x 31" H

From the throne room, Lady Slither can plan her next moves

Armed with a topside blaster and a second hidden blaster in snake head

Includes Weapons racks for the Snake Men to defend the fortress

Features working elevator (manual), ladder, capture devices, and iron maiden

First-ever Rattle Trap vehicle is fully detachable from the docking station

Premium closed box packaging with individual packaging boxes for funded tiers

Only available through this crowdfund on Mattel Creations

