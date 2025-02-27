Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Count Dooku Figure Revealed by Hasbro

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they have unveiled a new set of Star Wars collectibles from all across the Saga

Article Summary Celebrate 20 years of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith with Hasbro’s exclusive Count Dooku Black Series collectible for fans.

Rediscover cinematic nostalgia with vintage 2005 packaging and detailed design capturing the iconic Count Dooku legacy.

Includes signature fabric cape and dynamic red lightsaber with added motion effect, ideal for display and action play.

Own this collectible treasure from the Star Wars saga, reliving the dramatic fall of Count Dooku for every true Star Wars fan in epic style.

Hasbro is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith with some new Black Series figures. Unlike standard releases, these new figures will be Walmart Exclusives and will feature return packing from 2005 that was released for the film. A few of these figures are coming soon with Commander Cody, Kit Fisto, R2-D2, and Count Dooku. Dooku, also known as Darth Tyranus, was a former Jedi Master who became a Sith Lord and the leader of the Separatist Alliance. This was revealed in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, and he was once the Padawan to Master Yoda.

Count Dooku soon met his demise with Anakin Skywalker at the beginning of Revenge of the Sith, which is part of Darth Sidious's plan to secure Anakin as his new apprentice. Hasbro brings back this legendary prequel Sith for a new rerelease with signature outfit, fabric cape, and red lightsaber with extra motion effect accessory. The likeness of Christopher Lee is faithfully featured here, and this is a pretty great 20th-anniversary collectible for the Star Wars film. Count Dooku will arrive exclusive to the Walmart Collector Con on March 13 for $24.99 with a May 2025 release.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith 20th – Count Dooku

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series. This STAR WARS action figure is detailed to look like Count Dooku from REVENGE OF THE SITH. Comes with his signature Lightsaber™ and swinging FX."

"Display the figure on your shelf, in your office, or on your desk with nostalgic cardback packaging featuring commemorative artwork. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love. Look for more figures to recreate scenes from the franchise on your shelf (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

