Masters of the Universe: Origins Sun-Man Arrives from Mattel

The Sun is rising as a new hero comes to the Masters of the Universe Origins line from Mattel with a general public release of Sun-Man! The Rulers of the Sun arrived at Mattel Creations last year as Sun-Man came with different packaging, paint deco, and some swappable pieces. This version takes the figure back to the Masters of the Universe: Origins line with a classic card back attachable armor and weapons. Sanding at 5.5 inches tall, Sun-Man is ready to join the fight of Eternia with his long-awaited return and will be a must have figure for MOTU fans. This figure is not set as an exclusive, so collectors will be Abel to find Sun-Man at a variety of places like here and here. Masters of the Universe collectors should also check out the recent Masterverse King Grayskull figure coming soon to Target and he can be seen right here.

"It's an exciting time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to experience the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and much more! The figures in this collection stand 5.5 inches tall and have 16 moveable joints so they're highly poseable for imaginative and action-oriented fun, Masters of the Universe style!"

"Longtime fans will appreciate both the vintage design details that honor the heritage of this beloved adventure franchise and the design updates that add an exciting look to the future. Each figure comes with a battle accessory and a mini comic book from a series that explores new story lines and introduces heroes, villains and allies in the timeless battle between good and evil! Aficionados will love the classically stylized retro-packaging. Keep an eye out for new characters to come, and curate a collection to play with and trade. Each figure sold separately, subject to availability. Colors and decorations may vary."