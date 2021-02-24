Masters Of The Universe Tiki Mugs Arrive At Toynk

Masters of the Universe tiki mugs should have been a thing a long time ago, but it took forever to get them for some reason. The wait is over, thanks to Geeki Tiki and Toynk, who now have six new MOTU tiki mugs up for order now. Orko, He-Man, Battle Cat, Mer-Man Skeletor, and She-Ra are all looking pretty spiffy, with each holding anywhere from 14 -21 oz of liquid. The color choices are also immaculate, as I would expect from the Geeki Tiki brand. I cannot find fault with these and will be adding them to my collection as fast as possible, and you should, too, by going right here and getting an order in.

Masters Of The Universe Tiki Mugs Info

"The new Geeki Tiki Masters of the Universe Tiki Mug Collection from Beeline Creative has arrived at Toynk.com. The Masters of the Universe franchise follows hero He-Man and his arch-nemesis Skeletor in the battle for power. From comic books to action figures, to feature films, and now tiki mugs He-Man and crew have gained popularity around the world since the 1980s. Part of an exclusive line of drinkware from Beeline Creative, Geeki Tikis combines pop culture's most beloved characters with the unique stylization seen in traditional tiki culture. The seven new Geeki Tikis in the MOTU Collection are the perfect addition to any tiki bar or bar cart. All Geeki Tikis are officially licensed. Happy hour has never looked so good! Made of high-quality ceramic material, the Geeki Tikis Masters f the Universe mugs are durable enough to help you acquire the powers of Castle Grayskull.

The Masters of the Universe Geeki Tiki Mugs are each sold separately, or you can collect them all in the 6-Piece Geeki Tikis Masters of the Universe Ceramic Mugs Set."

Also available is a seventh in the series, a DC Comics/MOTU crossover version of Cheetah.