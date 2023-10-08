Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Masters of the Universe Zodac Gets An Origins Reissue from Mattel

Get ready to ready to the incredible and wonderful world of Eternia as Mattel debuts new Masters of the Universe figures

Masters of the Universe fans better get their wallets ready as Mattel is taking fans down a journey down memory lane once again. New reissues of some popular MOTU: Origins figures are on the way, giving fans a chance to collect their childhood once again. That is right, the toy line that fueled your childhood is back and better than ever with new modern articulation and updated designs of iconic heroes and villains of Eternia. Mattel has kicked off a new Origins Filmation line with He-Man kicking things off (seen here), but you can never beat the classic and the enigmatic cosmic enforcer, Zodac is back. Zodac has returned to keep balance in your Masters of the Universe collection with removable armor and a blaster. While Zodac is not the main character in the series, he is someone you want in your corner. These Origins Reissues are priced at $19.99 with a March 2024 release, and pre-orders are live here.

Masters of the Universe: Origins Zodac (Reissue)

This Masters of the Universe Origins 5.5-inch scale action figure of Zodac has a vintage look, but his 16 articulated joints provide modern posability.

As a member of the Cosmic Enforcers, Zodac observes all that happens in the cosmos and has a special connection to Eternia and the happenings there.

This figure of Zodac comes with removable helmet and harness and a blaster accessory. A themed mini-comic book provides story context.

Fans will want to collect all the Masters of the Universe Origins figures to form a great collection that evokes the childhood wonder of the 1980s. Each figure sold separately and subject to availability.

makes a great toy for MOTU fans ages 6 years and older.

"Each figure comes with a battle accessory and a mini comic book from a series that explores new story lines and introduces heroes, villains and allies in the timeless battle between good and evil! Aficionados will love the classically stylized retro-packaging. Keep an eye out for new characters to come, and curate a collection to play with and trade."

