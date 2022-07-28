Mattel Announces Multi-Year Agreement to Make SpaceX Collectibles

It was not long ago that Mattel had an out-of-this-world reveal as they sent a Barbie to space. This introduced us to a new set of Barbie Discovery dolls with some love for NASA and space. Well, Mattel want to continue to explore the infinite frontier as they announce a multi-year agreement with SpaceX! Starting in 2023, Mattel is going to be giving kids and collectors so truly unique and remarkable SpaceX collectibles through a variety of their lines. Space exploration is starting to get more and more advanced each day, so why start to show off how far we have come by putting hits in your hands. No information has been unveiled on what will be included, but I'm sure some Matchbox vehicles showing off some of the SpaceX rockets like the Falcon 1, Saturn V, New Glenn, and more. This is an exciting new frontier with Mattel and SpaceX, and I am excited to see what will arrive. Collectors can check out the official press release below and be sure to explore and learn more about SpaceX here.

"Mattel has announced that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with SpaceX to create and market products that inspire children and collectors alike to tap into their inner space explorer. In 2023, Mattel will begin releasing SpaceX-inspired toys under its iconic Matchbox property. Simultaneously, astro-inspired collectibles will start to debut on Mattel Creations, Mattel's collaboration and direct-to-consumer platform."

"We take pride in our ability to create products and experiences that honor cultural moments and inspire humankind," said Nick Karamanos, SVP Entertainment Partnerships at Mattel. "As space exploration advances more quickly than ever before, we are thrilled to work with SpaceX and help spark limitless play patterns for the space explorer in all kids. At SpaceX, we believe that a future in which humanity is out among the stars is fundamentally more exciting than one in which we are not," said Brian Bjelde, Vice President at SpaceX. "We look forward to working with Mattel to help inspire the next generation of space explorers and enthusiasts."

