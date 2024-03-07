Posted in: Collectibles, DC Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, dc direct, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Debuts Batman Issue #400 Black and White Statue

McFarlane Toys is back with some new DC Comics statues that bring some iconic stories and covers to life like never before

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils new Batman #400 Black & White statue, featuring the art of Bill Sienkiewicz.

The statue captures the iconic cover of Batman Anniversary issue #400, complete with a burning skull.

Pre-orders for the highly detailed, polyresin 8” tall statue are available now for $124.99.

Limited edition collectible is hand-numbered, part of the Batman Black & White line.

The cover of Batman Anniversary issue #400, illustrated by the legendary Bill Sienkiewicz, stands out as a testament to the Dark Knight's legacy. Sienkiewicz's distinctive style adds new depth to the depiction of Batman in a unique and more dynamic way that DC Comics fans are used to. Capturing the essence of Gotham's iconic protector with bold strokes and striking imagery with eerie imagery, that is a book fans still look for. This iconic cover, which depicts a dramatic Batman near a burning skull, captures the dark side of the World's Greatest Detective and is now coming to life from McFarlane Toys and DC Direct.

Expanding the Batman Batman & White collection, DC Direct pays homage to Sienkiewicz's masterful artwork with a stunning Batman #400 statue. This meticulously crafted statue faithfully recreates the cover's iconic imagery, bringing Sienkiewicz's dynamic composition to life in three dimensions. From Batman's imposing and elongated presence to the burning skull at his side, the statue captures the essence of Sienkiewicz's vision in a wicked new way. It is always impressive to see comic art faithfully brought to life, and collectors will be able to get this one home for $124.99. Pre-orders are live online at places like McFarlane Toys Store with a July 2024 release date.

Batman by Bill Sienkiewicz (Batman Black & White)

"Directly from the cover of Batman Anniversary issue #400 comes one of the most unique takes on Batman in the Batman Black & White Statue line. The long-running statue line has always showcased abstract takes on the iconic character and this statue continues that trend and perfectly captures Bill Sienkiewicz's masterful work."

Product Features:

The highly detailed statue stands approximately 8" tall (including base)

Made of polyresin

Statue is based on artwork by Bill Sienkiewicz

Packaged in 4-color closed box

1:10th Scale Statue. In scale with The Joker Purple Craze and Harley Quinn Red, White & Black Statue Lines

Hand-numbered on the base

Limited Edition

