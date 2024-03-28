Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Mattel Debuts Masters of the Universe Prince Adam & Cringer 2-Pack

Mattel is returning to Eternia with new Masters of the Universe figures including the return of Prince Adam and Cringer

Prince Adam and Cringer are two iconic characters from the Masters of the Universe franchise, and now they are coming to Mattel's Origins line. Prince Adam, the alter ego of the mighty hero He-Man, defends the realm of Eternia from evil. On the other hand, Cringer is Adam's loyal pet and companion, a very timid and lovable tiger. However, just like He-Man, he transforms into the fearless Battle Cat who helps aid the battle of evil when called upon. Mattel has turned the power off for these two with their latest Masters of the Universe Origins set. Both Prince Adam and Cringer will come with swappable heads and with be packed with detail and all the modern articulation the MOTU: Origins collection features. Not a lot is included in this set besides a swappable hand for Adam, and the Power Sword, but it is the depowered duo itself that is the highlight in this set. The Power of Friendship is set to arrive in July 2024 for $29.99, and collectors can already find pre-orders online.

Masters of the Universe: Origins Prince Adam & Cringer Two-Pack

"It's an exciting time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to experience the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and much more! The figures in this collection stand 5.5 inches tall and have 16 moveable joints so they're highly poseable for imaginative and action-oriented fun, Masters of the Universe style! Longtime fans will appreciate both the vintage design details that honor the heritage of this beloved adventure franchise and the design updates that add an exciting look to the future."

Product Features

5.5-inch scale (13.97cm)

Made of plastic

Classic Masters of the Universe toy inspired design

Up to 16 points of articulation

Retro-style packaging

Box Contents

Prince Adam figure Additional hand part Additional head part Sword

Cringer figure Additional head part



