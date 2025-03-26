Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Killer Croc Enters the Sewer with McFarlane DC Comics Todd's MODs

McFarlane Toys prepares for the fall of their DC Multiverse but is going out with bang as they debut new DC Comics 7” figure

Article Summary McFarlane Toys debuts Killer Croc in their DC Comics Todd's MODs series with highly detailed artistic figures.

Killer Croc, born Waylon Jones, battles Batman in Gotham with reptilian skin and brutal strength.

Fans can now collect this fierce villain in a 4.5" limited edition vinyl figure alongside King Shark and Superman.

Killer Croc joins the new wave of Todd's MODs, available at McFarlane Toys Store for $14.99.

Todd's MODs continue as McFarlane Toys steps into the realm of soft vinyl DC Comics collectibles. This series features 4.5" tall artistic figures that are highly detailed, which are only of few being released so far. The newest wave of Todd's MODs has arrived, adding some villains in the mix, including Killer Croc. Killer Croc is one of Batman's most fearsome foes who first appeared in Detective Comics #523 (1983), created by Gerry Conway and Don Newton. Initially introduced as Waylon Jones, he was born with a rare genetic condition that gave him reptilian-like skin and enhanced strength. Sadly, he was abused and isolated throughout his childhood, turning to a life of crime to get ahead of it. This eventually leads him to become a brutal enforcer in Gotham's underworld. Early on, in DC Comics, he was depicted as a more calculating criminal mastermind, even attempting to overthrow the city's crime bosses.

However, as his time in DC Comics went on, he would adopt new animalistic characteristics, sometimes making him more of a mindless monster. Both versions have been deadly for Batman to take on, and now he joins McFarlane Toys Todd's MODs line. Enter the sewers and unleash the beast with this deadly limited edition figure. From a chain necklace and sculpted reptile skin to a monsterous sculpt, Killer Croc is ready to be a fearsome addition o any DC Comics collection. Fans can bring home this new release right now on McFarlane Toys Store for $14.99, with King Shark and Superman also joining Wave 2 of Todd's MODs.

Killer Croc (Todd's Mods) Limited Edition DC Comics Collector Vinyl

"Part man, part reptile, Killer Croc has swum his way out of the sewers of Gotham City and into the ranks of the Suicide Squad."

4.5in scale posed figure.

Limited Edition.

Collector Vinyl.

Collect all DC DIRECT Todd's Mods vinyl figures.

