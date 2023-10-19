Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: harry potter, mattel, Voldemort

Mattel Debuts New Harry Potter Doll with He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named

A new Harry Potter Designer Doll has been revealed from Mattel with the infamous Dark Wizard: He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named

He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named has returned as Mattel debuts its latest Harry Potter Design Collection. Fans have already seen that Harry Potter kicked off this new doll collection (seen here), and now is it time for Lord Voldemort. The Dark Lord is packaged in a themed serpent skinned box with gold foil, added story details and will include a Certificate of Authenticity. He-Who-Must-Not-Be Named will be featured in his signature silken green robes and will come with the all powerful Elder Wand. His features come to life right off the screen of the Harry Potter films and will be a sssinister addition to any magical collection. Harry Potter collectibles are not often released outside of Funko, so it is nice to see figures like this get released, even if they are highly detailed dolls. Lord Voldemort is priced at $65, he is set to arrive on Mattel Creation on October 20, at 12 PM EST right here.

Harry Potter Design Collection – Lord Voldemort Doll

"We're bringing the magic back with the Harry Potter™ Design Collection, featuring three characters from the iconic series reimagined into collector dolls. The second installment of our Harry Potter Design Collection is here. Discover He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named, Lord Voldemort. Voldemort is dressed in flowing green robes and holds the Elder Wand. From his red eyes to snakelike nose, his visage strikes fear. We had to design a box fitting for "You-Know-Who." With raised green scales and an embossed dark mark, this package barely contains The Dark Lord."

"Relive the magic of Hogwarts and celebrate the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros. with the Harry Potter™ Design Collection. The second iconic character in the series based on these fantastic movies is "He-Who-Must-Not-Be Named," Lord Voldemort™. Carrying the Elder wand and dressed in flowing green robes, The Dark Lord is ready to cast spells. "

Harry Potter™ Design Collection LORD VOLDEMORT™ Doll

High-quality doll with premium finishes and materials

Wears silken green robes and holds the Elder Wand

Stands 12 inches tall

Arrives in textured packaging with gold foil and story details for display

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

"Doll cannot stand alone. Comes with doll stand. Colors and decorations may vary. Purchase limits subject to change at the sole discretion of Mattel. WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR."

