Mattel Debuts New Jurassic World Hammond Collection Baby Triceratops

A new Jurassic World Hammond Collection figure is coming soon as Mattel unveils their new dino with a Juvenile Triceratops

Get ready to return to the park, Jurassic Park, that is, as Mattel is back with a new Hammond Collection figure. It has been quite some time since we have seen a new set of dinosaurs from this line, they have only slowly but surely been getting release. The Allosaurus and the Atrociraptor from Jurassic World: Dominion were the last two dinosaurs to be revealed. This series is still a breath of fresh air, and with the new Rebirth film arriving next summer, even more dinosaurs will be on the way. However, to get through the here and now, Mattel has unveiled a new baby dinosaur figure is on the way.

A Juvenile Triceratops is on the way, allowing collector and dino experts to add a family to that Wave 1 Triceratops that was released years ago. Measuring 6.7" long and only 3.3" tall, this baby dino has 14 points of articulation, a glass eye, and a moveable jaw. This baby was seen in the first Jurassic World film as one of the adorable dino babies in the petting zoo area of the theme park, which would soon be attacked by Pterodactyls. Pre-orders for this Baby Triceratops are already live for $14.99; he is set for a January 2025 release and is a Target exclusive.

Jurassic World Hammond Collection Dino Juvenile Triceratops

This Jurassic World Triceratops action figure expands the Hammond Collection with the popular dinosaur species featured in its juvenile form. The movie-authentic design includes 14 points of articulation, including the mouth, and life-like details like glass eyes and a jointed, posable tail. Jurassic World collectors 8 years and older will want to add this 6.7-inch long distinctive dinosaur to their collection. The tail is removable and packed unattached. Colors and decorations may vary.

Deluxe figure! This Hammond Collection figure of the juvenile Triceratops has a movie-authentic design and life-like details

Popular herbivore! The young Triceratops was a top attraction at the Jurassic World petting zoo. But it can cut through plants with ease with its unique jaw and teeth that function as giant scissors

