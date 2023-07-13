Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: hot wheels, mattel, sdcc

Mattel Debuts SDCC Exclusive Hot Wheels for Marvel and Jurassic Park

Get your wallets ready as even more San Diego Comic Con exclusives are on the way with Mattel as they unveil some for Hot Wheels

San Diego Comic Con 2023 is arriving next week, and that means exclusives are popping up left and right. Mattel has quite a few this year for their usual suspects, including a couple from Hot Wheels. Mattel's convention-exclusive Hot Wheels releases are always something special, as they give fans an entire diorama. We have already seen that Star Wars is getting an exclusive with Chewbacca and the AT-ST, which can be seen here. Two more franchises are racing on in, starting with Marvel and their Hot Wheels RacerVerse 2-Pack. Iron Man goes toe to toe with Thanos on the streets with a light-up base, acrylic case, and theme cars with the heroes inside. Things then get prehistoric with the Jurassic Park Jeep Wrangler exclusive featuring Dr. Ian Malcolm. That iconic 93 Jeep Wrangler is featured here and is a perfect release for the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park. These SDCC Hot Wheels exclusives arrive on July 21 at 1 PM EST, with Marvel at $40 here and Jurassic Park at $30 here.

Hot Wheels RacerVerse Marvel 2-Pack

"Drive into the Hot Wheels RacerVerse with this Marvel 2-pack set. Our new segment features character/car combinations from your favorite pop culture worlds. This pairing includes editions of Iron Man, with blaster beam, and Thanos, with Infinity Gauntlet. The bases light up, and the set is protected in an acrylic case."

Debut of the series, which combines a character with a car

Includes 1:64 versions of Iron Man and Thanos RacerVerse vehicles

Base features electronic light-up features, orange track, and colorful background

Comes with acrylic case and decorative outer box

Jurassic Park Jeep Wrangler & Dr. Ian Malcolm

"In honor of the 30th anniversary of the 1993 blockbuster film Jurassic Park, we recreated the intense moment where Dr. Ian Malcolm finds himself in the back of a Jeep® Wrangler, which "must go faster," pursued by a hungry T. rex. The set includes our modified '93 Jeep Wrangler Sahara with Real Riders fifteen52 wheels, and the Dr. Malcolm figure attached to the back. The window packaging features art posters depicting the scene and will add an element of terror to your collection."

First appearance of this '93 Jeep® Wrangler Sahara version, with all-metal construction

Set includes vehicle and Dr. Ian Malcolm figure attached to the back

Window box features colorful scene art inside and on rear panel

Outer box features iconic Jurassic Park imagery

Measures 8" x 4.5" x 6"

