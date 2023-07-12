Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: chewbacca, mattel, return of the jedi, sdcc exclusive, star wars

Star Wars Fans: SDCC Exclusive Hot Wheels Vehicle Coming From Mattel

SDCC will be taken over by Mattel and their awesome exclusives, like this epic Star Wars Return Of The Jedi Hot Wheels AT-ST.

Mattel has been revealing their SDCC exclusives all week so far, and today we have a look at one of their Hot Wheels exclusives that is sure to get Star Wars fans' blood pumping. Every year, this is one of the premier items collectors try to get at their booth on the show floor, and this one will be no different, as Mattel has made an AT-ST from Return of the Jedi, complete with everyone's favorite wookiee, Chewbacca. The Starship Select vehicle comes in extremely cool collectible deluxe packaging, celebrating the awesome fake-out moment from the film to help celebrate its 40th anniversary. It will be available to purchase at their booth on the SDCC show floor, as well as later on at Mattel Creations in limited quantities. Check it out below.

SDCC Mattel Exclusives Are All The Rage, Especially Star Wars

The hope of a rebellion against a dominating ruthless force was center stage when Return of the Jedi was released to theatres in May 1983. Audiences around the world flocked to witness the thrilling conclusion of the original Star Wars trilogy. Who would triumph? The Rebel Alliance or the Empire?

This Hot Wheels® Starships Select™ vehicle showcases a pivotal and triumphant moment. Han and Leia are suddenly outnumbered when an ominous AT-ST stomps into view. All hope is lost…or is it? Suddenly, Chewbacca swings open the hatch revealing himself and some of their Ewok comrades. The Rebellion has a chance. Now is their moment for victory over the evil Empire, bringing peace back to the galaxy.

Celebrating Return of the Jedi's 40th Anniversary, the vehicle features incredible details, a die-cast AT-ST, and highly decorated Chewbacca figure, raising his hand signaling victorious momentum.

This is one of the cooler Star Wars Hot Wheels exclusives they have done, so make sure if you have a chance to snag it, you don't hesitate.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!