Mattel Debuts The Office Threat Level Midnight Little People Collector

Get ready to bring one of the biggest movies home as Mattel unveils their latest Little People The Office set with Threat Level Midnight

The Office fans are in for a treat as Mattel is back with a brand new Little People Collector set. Unlike the last set, fans will not be returning to Dunder-Mifflin, but will get to witness the action-packed film, Threat Level Midnight like never before. Threat Level Midnight appeared in the episode "Product Recall" (Season 3, Episode 20), where Michael Scott reveals his super secret spy action movie. This recurring joke in the series is beloved by fans, and now the action can come off the screen with this special four-pack set. Featuring all of the signature Little People designs, the pack comes with Michael as Agent Scarn, Dwight as Samuel L. Chang, Jim as Goldenface, and Darryl as President Jackson. The Office fans will even appreciate the packaging that you will definitely want your popcorn for. The Little People Collector The Office Threat Level Midnight Set is priced at $30 and can be found right here on Mattel Creations.

"Threat Level Midnight is now immortalized by Little People Collector. This "action movie" from The Office is our latest special-edition Gold Label set. This collectible features four characters from the movie: Agent Michael Scarn, robot butler Samuel L. Chang, President Jackson and archnemesis Goldenface! Even the packaging pays homage to Michael's 11-year labor of love. There's a lenticular insert with an exploding graphic and plenty of fun details to enjoy."

Fisher-Price® Little People Collector™ The Office Threat Level Midnight

Gold Label collectible set features special-edition figures of characters from The Office

Features Michael as Agent Scarn, Dwight as Samuel L. Chang, Jim as Goldenface, and Darryl as President Jackson

Premium packaging that looks like a TV, lenticular insert of the exploding clock, and detailed drawing from the episode

