Embrace Hakuna Matata with Beast Kingdom's New The Lion King Statue

Step into the moonlight and enjoy the lifestyle of Hakuna Matata with Beast Kingdom and their new The Lion King Statue

Article Summary Beast Kingdom launches a new The Lion King 30th-anniversary statue.

Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa are featured in a Hakuna Matata diorama.

Statue highlights a moonlight stroll with a glow-in-the-dark moon.

Available for pre-order at $39.99, slated for a November 224 release.

The jungle awaits as Beast Kingdom is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Disney's The Lion King! That is right, it has been 30 years since we saw the fall of a king, the rise of another, and the lifelong philosophy of Hakuna Matata. To honor the legacy of The Lion King, a new D-Stage "Staging Your Dreams" diorama has been revealed by Beast Kingdom. Recreating a magic and catchy tune from the Hakuna Matata sequence, Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa are back together once again. The moonlight is strong with this statue that comes in at 4" and 6" long, featuring the trio crossing a log at night, with the moonlight capturing their strut. Beast Kingdom has given the moon a glow in the dark feature, which really brings the scene to life in a whole new way. Each The Lion King character is nicely sculpted and will easily enhance any Disney fan's growing collection. The Lion King Moonlight statue is priced at $39.99, it is set for a November 224 release, and pre-orders are already live through Beast Kingdom.

Step Into the Moonlight with Beast Kingdom and The Lion King

"Celebrate the 30th anniversary of "The Lion King" by revisiting the iconic animated scene with Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa! Beast Kingdom's D-Stage "Staging Your Dreams" diorama series recreates one of the warmest scenes in animated history, taking fans back to the classic 'Hakuna Matata' singalong by Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa. Spending days and nights together, catching little bugs to eat, and joyfully singing the famous song under the moonlit sky. This edition also features a special touch! The moon in the scene has a glow in-the-dark function, allowing fans to be transported back to the joyous cinematic moment every night."

