Mattel Debuts Two New Jurassic Park Hammond Collection Figures

Jurassic Park is a cinematic masterpiece and it still holds up to this day, which is a feature of its own. This dino saga just ended with Jurassic World: Dominion showcasing the return of the members of the original park. Dinosaurs are still popular, and Mattel has taken this film's fandom to a new level with its impressive Hammond Collection line of figures. Some of the franchise's iconic characters and dinosaurs make a return with impressive amounts of detail, accessories, and articulation. We have only seen figures from the first and second Jurassic Park films. It looks like two more figures are on the way with Ray Arnold and the Pachycephalosaurus. These figures are beautifully sculpted and are a necessary addition to the growing Hammond Collection. Pre-orders arrive timed first at Target here, and they will arrive at other retailers like here in the coming months. Check out all the Jurassic Park excitement below:

"Named for the innovative founder of Jurassic Park, this Hammond Collection celebrates the thrills and adventure of the entire Jurassic World franchise and sets a new quality standard for dinosaur collectables! Discover some of the most iconic human and dinosaur characters from the franchise in these action figures with premium finishes and movie-quality design that accurately capture the unique personality of fan-favorite characters and smaller dinosaurs."

​"Discover the thrills and adventure of the whole Jurassic World Series captured in this line that is named for Jurassic Park's founder and sets a new quality standard for dinosaur collectables — the Hammond Collection! ​With about 14 points of articulation and incredible movie-authentic detail, including color and texture from head to toe (and tail!), these figures are ready to dominate the spotlight."