Mattel Reveals New Barbie Inspiring Women Doll with Ida B. Wells

Mattel's Inspiring Woman Series combines history and iconic women with the just as iconic Barbie doll line. Paying tribute to her courage and legacy, Ida B. Wells is ready for her close-up with this 13" tall and highly detailed doll. Staying true to the Barbie name, this collectible features real fabric clothing, standard articulation, and some nice themed Ida B. Wells accessories. This pioneering journalist was an avid outspoken activist for civil rights and women's suffrage, and Mattel included her Memphis newspaper to capture her Free Speech work. She is shown in her traditional blue dress with lace design and is sculpted to perfection to stay true to the icon. Priced at $41.99, the Barbie Inspiring Woman Series Ida B. Wells Doll is set to realize in Q1 of 2022 and can be found here.

"The Barbie Inspiring Women Series pays tribute to incredible heroines of their time; courageous women who took risks, changed rules and paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever before. Despite being born into slavery in 1862, Ida B. Wells became a pioneering journalist and outspoken activist for civil rights and women's suffrage. She co-owned and edited a Memphis newspaper where she courageously wrote about inequality affecting African-Americans. In addition, Wells (later known as Wells-Barnett) co-founded the National Association of Colored Women's Clubs and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). Sculpted to her likeness and wearing a traditional blue dress with lace details, this collectible Barbie doll honors Ida B. Wells' courageous activism and remarkable accomplishments. Doll stand and Certificate of Authenticity included. Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary."

The Barbie® Inspiring Women™ Series pays tribute to pioneering journalist and tireless activist for racial and gender equality, Ida B. Wells.

This collectible Ida B. Wells Barbie® doll wears a beautiful blue dress with lace details at the bodice, collar and waist.

A Memphis Free Speech newspaper accessory completes her look.

Ida B. Wells Barbie® doll is sculpted to her likeness and features articulation for endless posing possibilities and inspired displays.

This celebration of Ida B. Wells makes a great gift for Barbie® collectors and kids ages 6 years old and up. Includes doll stand and Certificate of Authenticity.

The Ida B. Wells Memorial Foundation, all rights reserved.