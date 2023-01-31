Mattel Reveals Valentines Monster High Holiday 2-Pack Doll Set Even monsters celebrate Valentine's Day and Mattel is dishing out a lovely monstrous 2-pack Monster High set just for the occasion

Love is in the air as Mattel is preparing for Valentine's Day with a new Monster High Howliday set. A special edition 2-pack set of dolls has arrived as Cleo and Deuce are falling in love all over again. These two are dressed up and ready for date night with some new beautifully crafted outfits that fans will not want to miss. Cleo and Deuce will come with their own stands as well as plenty of Valentine's Day accessories like a spiderweb heart balloon and chip valentine cards to show off their undying love. This Monster High Love Edition set will come in special love-themed packaging that in-box fans can appreciate. Show off your love for Monster High this Valentine's Day with Mattel's Cleo and Deuce Howliday Love Edition 2 Pack, which is priced at $60. Pre-orders are set to launch on February 1, 2023, at 12 PM EST right here through Mattel Creations.

Mattel Shows Us That Even Monsters Can Fall in Love

"Dressed up for a night out to celebrate their undying love, the Monster High Cleo and Deuce Howliday 2-Pack is to die for. Cleo doll's creepy cute party dress is adorned with mummy wrap details and heart-shaped snakes. Deuce has his signature shades, an intertwining snake print jacket, and diamond scale trousers. There's so much love in the air, even Cleo's shimmery hair is blushing! Both dolls have special Valentine's Day gifts for each other, too!"

Monster High® Howliday™ Love Edition Dolls

Comes with spiderweb heart balloon, chip valentine cards, and other golden accessories

Each doll is 10.5 inches tall

Arrives in holiday-themed packaging

Dolls cannot stand alone. Includes two doll stands. Colors and decorations may vary.