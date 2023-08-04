Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: annabelle, horror, monster high

Mattel Unleashes Horror with Annabelle Monster High Skullector Doll

A new horror collaboration has arrived at Mattel as the Monster High brand is getting a possessed new release

Class is in session once again as Mattel is back with a brand new horror franchise crossover with Monster High. A new Skullector doll is on the way as the modern horror classic character, Annabelle, is ready for high school. This possessed doll invaded viewers' homes and dreams after her appearance in The Conjuring, sequels, and her own film. She is now ready to strut her stuff and bring some "scary-chic" to your Monster High doll collection. Mattel captured parts of her appearance quite nicely, from her signature hairstyle and a more hip outfit. This might be a Monster High doll, but even this is still Annabelle, so keep her in the box and lock away the key. The Mattel Creations Exclusive Annabelle Monster High Skullector Doll is priced at $65.00 and arrives on Aug 9, 2023, at 12 AM EST. Pre-orders can be found right here and set those alarms as she will sell out pretty fast.

Annabelle Monster High Skullector Doll

"Our Monster High alumni asked for her, so we answered and created the Skullector Annabelle Doll. This pigtailed and possessed doll was introduced in The Conjuring, but her story was fully told in her own movie trilogy. We designed our version with scary-chic, film-inspired details, along with Monster High ghoul-amorous touches."

Annabelle Monster High® Skullector™ Doll

Inspired by the paranormal doll made famous in The Conjuring Universe franchise

Dressed in a cream-and-crimson dress with a jagged tulle skirt

Stands at 10.5 inches tall

Specially designed premium packaging comes with a warning label that advises against opening

Special edition

Comes with Certificate of Authenticity

Doll cannot stand alone; doll stand included. Colors and decorations may vary.

©2023 Mattel.

ANNABELLE and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

