Hasbro Reveals New G1 Transformers Masterpiece Super Jinrai

A new Takara Tomy Transformers imported figure has arrived as Hasbro announces their new Masterpiece MP-09 Super Jinrai figure

Autobots! Get ready to bring home one of the ultimate Transformers figures to your growing collection with Hasbro's latest Takara Tomy release. Imported right from Japan, the Transformers Masterpiece MPG-09 Super Jinrai has arrived in all its glory. Optimus Prime has landed with an impressive new G1-inspired figure that features authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. Optimus will even come in his own original packaging with Japanese-language instructions. This Super Jinrai will come with his signature trailer that will convert into a mobile station base.

Unlike other Optimus Prime figures out there, this version is highly detailed and highly articulated, giving Transformers fans a collectible like no other. A Godmaster figure is even included that will convert into an engine to combine with Super Jinai. From swappable heads, electric effects, and a variety of blasters to blaster effects and even the trailer attachment, this is one Optimus Prime fans won't want to miss out on owning. The Transformers Masterpiece MPG-09 Super Jinrai is priced at $279.99, he is set for a March 2025 release, and pre-orders are live on Hasbro Pulse. Rollout!

Transformers Masterpiece MPG-09 Super Jinrai

"Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MPG-09 Super Jinrai! This adult collectible Transformers G1 action figure for adults features authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. The figure is showcased in premium deco and detail and comes in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions."

Includes Jinrai figure, trailer, Godmaster figure, 17 accessories, character card, and instructions.

AUTHENTIC TAKARA TOMY DESIGN: This Transformers Masterpiece Super Jinrai premium adult collectible is an authentic Takara Tomy product

2 ICONIC MODES: Super Jinrai action figure converts between robot mode and trailer truck mode

PREMIUM ACCESSORIES: Comes with Godmaster figure, Superconductor rifles, blast effects, and alternate heads and hands

CONVERTING ACCESSORIES: The Godmaster figure converts to an engine and combines with the Super Jinrai figure in trailer truck mode. The trailer accessory converts to a mobile base station

HIGH ARTICULATION FOR POSES: Super Jinrai action figure is fully jointed and highly articulated, allowing for intricate posability in action poses

ORIGINAL PACKAGING AND INSTRUCTIONS: This Masterpiece Transformers figure comes with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

EXCLUSIVE CHARACTER CARD: Comes with a Japanese-language character card for the Super Jinrai figure

