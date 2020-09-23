GI Joe Lady Jaye is Back with a New Variant Kotobukiya Statue

G.I. Joe is back and better than ever with another amazing statue from Kotobukiya. Lady Jaye is ready to destroy Cobra and look good doing it in her here Bishoujo appearance. GI Joe fans have already seen a Lady Jaye statue before but this time she is who in a Canary Ann costume. With yellow overalls and a red hat, this Joe is ready to head into the city undercover. This 1:7th scale statue is highly detailed and ready to be the highlight of any fans GI Joe collection.

The Bishoujo Kotobukiya GI Joe line is very popular as it revisits some iconic Joes. This statue is simply a variant and not a new character reveal but it is perfect for fans who missed the original release. The design and craftsmanship on this statue is high quality and will make man GI Joe Lady Jaye fans happy. The G.I. Joe Lady Jaye Canary Ann Color Bishoujo Statue from Kotobukiya will be priced at $114.99. She is expected to release in March 2021 and pre-orders are live and can be found located here. Don't forget to check out some of the other Joe statues like the Baroness. Yo Joe!

"The world's first series of action figures created by Hasbro, G.I. Joe follows a group of heroes in their fight against Cobra, an evil organization plotting to take over the world. In this line of 1:7 scale statues, the colorful characters of G.I. JOE are reborn as Kotobukiya's BISHOUJO! This limited edition variant features Lady Jaye, an agent from the global elite special unit known as the G.I. JOE team, dressed in the Canary Ann costume. In this special color variant, Lady Jaye can be seen donning a mustard yellow coverall as she sneaks into the city. In addition, the ketchup-colored military hat adds an additional cute touch to the overall design."

"Created through the power of technology, this high quality digitally sculpted statue leaves no detail untouched thanks to the expert hand of sculptor Takaboku Busujima (BUSUJIMAX)! The digital sculpting brings out a realistic look and feel like no other. The packaging of this statue can also be reassembled to look like the original packaging from the G.I. JOE action figures from the past. The G.I. JOE BISHOUJO series will continue to grow with an extensive lineup of characters, so stay tuned for more updates! Yo JOE!!"