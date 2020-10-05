Hot Toys Digs Up Some Marvel Zombies with Their Newest Reveal

Marvel Zombies are seemingly coming back with hunger this October. The widely popular Marvel Comics series is making a comeback with a variety of collectibles. We recently talked about the newest Funko Marvel Collector Corp Zombie box which fans can view here. This time, however, Hot Toys is jumping on into the fun with some new Cosbaby figures. There are 8 figures in total getting zombified covering a nice variety of iconic Avengers and X-Men characters. Each figure is beautifully crafted with gruesome detail and will stand roughly 4 inches tall. Starting things off with the Avengers we have Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, and the Hulk ready for some brains. With destroyed uniforms, green goo, and decaying flesh each Marvel hero is looking as dead as ever.

Following them are some decaying mutants as Magneto, Wolverine, and Deadpool arrive and are ready for some flesh. These wacky designs are packed with horrific detail that can please any horror or Marvel fan. Late but not least one of the Defenders is jumping on in as Daredevil has his eyes on the prize, literally. This version of the Daredevil is pretty intense and will greatly stand out in any fans collection. All of these Marvel Zombies Hot Toys Cosbaby is not up for pre-order just yet but will be found here when live.

"Marvel Zombies is a special series release of the comics set in an alternate universe where the world's superhero population has been infected with a virus which turned them into rotting dead body who refuse to die. The zombie super heroes largely retain their intellect and personality, although they are consistently driven by the "Hunger" for human flesh. Explore the dark depths of the Marvel Universe with Hot Toys brand new Marvel Zombies Cosbaby line-up – features zombie version of Avengers, X-Men, and much more! Include Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Daredevil, Magneto, Wolverine, and Deadpool Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head. Each collectible measures approximately 10 – 12 cm tall with bobble-head function. Find the Marvel Zombies Cosbaby and bring your Halloween scene to life!"