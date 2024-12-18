Posted in: Collectibles, Good Smile Company | Tagged: max factory, metal gear solid

Max Factory Releases New Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty figma

Snake is back as Max Factory has unveiled an updated version of their Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty figma that is ready for war

Article Summary Max Factory unveils updated Solid Snake figma with new design and articulation.

Based on Metal Gear Solid 2, the new figma is 6.3 inches tall and highly detailed.

Accessories include swappable face plates, various weapons, and the cardboard box.

Pre-order the Solid Snake figma now for $86.99; release set for January 2026.

Solid Snake is back as Max Factory has announced the return of their popular figma from Metal Gear Solid 2. Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, released back in 2001, was a groundbreaking stealth-action game developed by Hideo Kojima and Konami for the PlayStation 2. The game starts with Solid Snake investigating a tanker that is supposed to be carrying a new Metal Gear, a weapon of mass destruction. However, after the tanker's destruction, the story goes on to shift to Raiden, a rookie operative tasked with infiltrating a plant hijacked by a terrorist group, the Sons of Liberty, led by Solidus Snake.

Coming in at 6" tall, this figma faithfully captures Snake's design from Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty with some updated elements. This consists of redesigned face plates, improved articulation, and an updated deco, compared to his previous release. As for accessories, Max Factory has included a swappable face plate, a variety of swappable hands, a silenced pistol, an assault rifle, a gun effect, and the infamous cardboard box. Bring home the adventures of Solid Snake once again for $86.99, and pre-orders are already live with a January 2026 release.

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty figma No.645 Solid Snake

"From the popular game "Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty" comes a new figma of Solid Snake! This updated version includes redesigned face plates, body paint, and improved articulation in the chest area! Get ready for your next infiltration mission by ordering your figure today!"

Product Features

6.3 inches tall (16cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty video game

Part of the figma series

Multiple points of articulation

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Box Contents

Solid Snake figure

Additional face plate

6 Additional interchangeable hands

Silenced pistol

Assault rifle

Cardboard box

Ledge hands part

Firing effect

Stand

