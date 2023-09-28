Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, joker, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Debuts BBTS Exclusive 3,000 Piece The Joker The Criminal

Explore the DC Multiverse once again with McFarlane Toys as they debut a new exclusive Gold Label figure with The Joker The Criminal

Holy smokes Batman, a new and exclusive Gold Label DC Multiverse figure has arrived from McFarlane Toys. Fans are taking a trip back to Gotham City once again as McFarlane debuts their second limited-release figure from DC Comics' Batman: Three Jokers. The Joker (The Criminal) has arrived, bringing a more serious tone to your DC Comics collection with this 3,000 piece limited edition release. The Joker will be sporting a new Black & White Accent Deco and will be available exclusively at Big Bad Toy Store! The elements of green are really enhanced here with his hair, gloves, cane, and parts of his suit. As usual, McFarlane Toys has packed this version of The Joker in a windowless box and will come with an art card and a Three Joker base. Batman and Joker fans will be able to find this bad clown right here for $29.99 with a November 2023 release. Be sure to also check out the exclusive The Comedian DC Multiverse figure right here that also embraces the madness of Gotham.

Batman: Three Jokers The Joker (The Criminal) BBTS Exclusive

"Once a small-time crook, The Joker fell into a vat of chemicals that turned his skin white, his hair green, and his lips red—like a crazed clown. His crimes always involve pranks and jokes ending with twisted punchlines that are only funny to The Joker. He may look like he's clowning around, but this guy is bad news for Batman and Gotham City!"

"In a stunning turn of events, Batman has learned that there are, in fact, three versions of The Joker operating in Gotham City. This one, known as "The Criminal," is the most methodical of the trio, and wants The Joker to be seen as more than just an agent of chaos. So, he crafts a diabolical plan involving Joe Chill, the man who killed Bruce Wayne's parents, to destroy the Dark Knight once and for all!"

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable art cards with art on the front, and character biographies on the back

Limited edition of 3,000 pieces

BBTS Exclusive

