Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: game of thrones, house of the dragon, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Debuts House of the Dragon Daemon Targaryen Collector Box

McFarlane Toys is entering the world of House of the Dragon with a new set of Collector Boxes featuring replicas and more

Article Summary McFarlane Toys launches Daemon Targaryen Collector Box for House of the Dragon fans.

Each Collector Box includes a bust, mini figure, coin, and Targaryen family tree.

Priced at $29.99 with pre-orders available, set to release in August 2024.

The set celebrates Daemon's legacy, from warrior to Targaryen patriarch.

House of the Dragon Season 2 has finally arrived on MAX, and it is off to a fiery start. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, this show chronicles the history of House Targaryen and is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It explores the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons, which is a brutal conflict over succession rights that threatens to tear the realm apart. McFarlane Toys is capturing this series with some new Collector Boxes that are filled with items from Game of Thrones. Each box is themed after a character, with one of them being for Daemon Targaryen. His Collector's Box will include a coin, a family tree, as well as a 4.5" tall bust and a 2" tall mini figure based on his Targaryen armor. All placed in a nicely themed box, House of the Dragon fans just need to break the seal to discover all of the secrets in this collector's set. Daemon Targaryen fans will be able to find this box for $29.99. It is set for an August 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live online.

Daemon Targaryen Collector Box (House of the Dragon)

"The younger brother of King Viserys Targaryen, Daemon Targaryen is a fierce, albeit unpredictable warrior. He is no stranger to ruffling feathers, particularly those of his brother. His bravery and sword fighting skill played a pivital role in the War of the Stepstones. Upon the death of his wife, Rhea Royce, Daemon married Laena Velaryon. Together, they had two daughters, Baela and Rhaena. In an effort to strengthen their house and Rhaenyra's claim to the Iron Throne, Daemon and his niece entered into marriage and have two children of their own, Aegon and Viserys."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!