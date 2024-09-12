Posted in: Collectibles, DC Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, harley quinn, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Debuts New Harley Quinn: Red, White & Black Statue

McFarlane Toys has unveiled a brand new DC Direct Harley Quinn statue featuring her Red, White & Black in 1:10 scale statue

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Harley Quinn: Red, White & Black 1:10 scale statue based on Ivan Tao's artwork.

Harley Quinn first appeared in 1992's Batman: The Animated Series, created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm.

This 7.9” tall limited edition statue captures Harley's iconic style and is priced at $79.99, releasing in March 2025.

Highly detailed and made of polyresin, this statue is hand-numbered and a must-have for Harley Quinn fans.

Harley Quinn is back as she is getting yet another Red, White, and Black statue from DC Direct and McFarlane Toys. Harley Quinn was first introduced in Batman: The Animated Series back in 1992 and has become one of DC Comics' most iconic characters. Originally appearing as the Joker's sidekick and romantic partner, she was created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm. Before the madness, she was Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a former psychiatrist who ended up falling in love with the Joker during his time at Arkham Asylum. This would lead her down a path of crime, chaos, and clashing with Batman.

Over the years, she has evolved beyond her title as a villain, gaining independence away from the Joker and becoming a popular anti-hero in her own right. McFarlane captures Harley's free spirit by bringing the artwork of Ivan Tao to life from DC Comics Harley Quinn #16 (1:25) Variant cover. Harley is shredding the streets of Gotham in style with this sleek statue standing 7.9" tall and is a limited-numbed release. She is priced at $79.99, is set for a March 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live online.

Harley Quinn by Ivan Tao (Harley Quinn: Red, White & Black)

"Skating into the Harley Quinn: Red, White & Black line is Ivan Tao's stylistic take on the ever evolving character from the variant cover of Harley Quinn #16. This totally unique design is a complete standout in the long running statue line. A must have for every Harley fan!"

Product Features:

Highly detailed statue stands approximately 7.9" tall (including base)

Made of polyresin

Statue is based on the art of Ivan Tao

Packaged in 4-color closed box

1:10th Scale Statue. Perfect companion piece to the Joker Purple Craze and Batman Black & White statue lines. (Same Scale)

Hand-numbered on the base

Limited Edition

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Figures and Statues

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!