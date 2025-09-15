Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, The Walking Dead

McFarlane Debuts New Sheriff Rick Grimes Walking Dead Figure

The dead walk once again as McFarlane Toys has unveiled their newest 5” scale figure from the events of The Walking Dead

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new 5-inch Sheriff Rick Grimes figure from AMC's The Walking Dead series.

Rick comes with signature accessories: two guns, a walkie-talkie, and a baseball bat for survival play.

Highly detailed sculpt features up to 20 points of articulation for dynamic posing and action scenes.

Pre-orders available now for $19.99, with official release slated for October 2025 at McFarlane Toys Store.

Rick Grimes is the central protagonist of AMC's The Walking Dead, portrayed by Andrew Lincoln. As a former sheriff's deputy from Georgia, Rick wakes up from his coma only to find the world has been overrun by the undead. Driven by a need to find his family, his wife Lori, and son Carl, he quickly emerges as the leader of a group of survivors to survive his new world. Over the series, Rick evolves from an idealistic lawman into a hardened, morally complex survivor as he has to navigate the brutal choices for the safety of his people. McFarlane Toys is bringing back Sheriff Rick Grimes for their latest The Walking Dead 5" figure.

It is unclear what is specifically happening with this figure, but Rick has a very interesting sculpt, which seemingly adds gritty elements to his depiction. There is no specific likeness to this release, but Rick does come with two guns, a walkie-talkie, and a baseball to get the job done as he works his way through Georgia. These The Walking Dead figures come with a themed bookmark along with blister-style packaging. Pre-orders are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $19.99, with an October 2025 release.

Rick Grimes (The Walking Dead) 5" Figure

"In the beginning of The Walking Dead series, we are introduced to deputy Rick Grimes. After waking from a coma in an abandoned hospital, Rick finds the world he knew gone. Bound to uphold the law, Rick is seen wearing his full deputy uniform in many of the iconic scenes from season 1, such as his encounter with the Bicycle Girl walker and riding horseback into the city of Atlanta."

Rick Grimes as featured in AMC's The Walking Dead.

Figure is approximately 5 inches tall.

Includes up to 20 points of articulation for full range of posing and play.

Includes baseball bat, guns and walkie talkie.

Includes The Walking Dead bookmark.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS AMC THE WALKING DEAD figures!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!