McFarlane Reveals New Batman: The Animated Series Batcave Playset

McFarlane Toys has just unveiled their newest Batman: The Animated Series collectible with a Batcave Playset

The Batcave in Batman: The Animated Series is an iconic interpretation of Batman's secret headquarters that captivated kids and adults throughout the 90s. Hidden beneath Wayne Manor, the Batcave serves as Bruce Wayne's sanctuary, command center, and workshop as he tries to save Gotham. From planning missions and analyzing evidence to holding his impressive array of bat gadgets, every crime-fighter needs one. McFarlane Toys is finally bringing life to the Batcave as they unveil their new Gold Label Batcave Playset, inspired by Batman: The Animated Series. Dominating the space is the giant Batcomputer, with a towering array of monitors, scanners, and databases that will light up.

McFarlane was sure to include a nice set of stickers as well, allowing DC Comics fans to customize their own Batcomputer. The set will also feature a table, chair, scanner, and a Batcave diorama backdrop. That is not all, either, as an exclusive Batman figure is also included, featuring the Dark Knight from the united series in an iconic black and yellow batsuit. This Gold Label Batcave playset is set in scale with McFarlane Toys x DC Direct 6" action figure line, so it might now work with the DC Multiverse. Pre-orders are now live for $224.99, with a late-December 2025 release, and can be found on the McFarlane Toys Store.

The Batcave Playset (Batman: TAS) Gold Label Exclusive

"From Batman: The Animated Series this Batcave Playset with exclusive Batman figure features LED light effects and is compatible with the existing line of 6" action figures."

Batcave playset and exclusive figure are based on Batman: The Animated Series.

Light-up bat computer that includes a full page of stickers to customize your Batcave display.

Includes Batman's chair, a table, scanner and cave diorama backdrop.

Playset measures approximately 15.5 x 17 x 21 inches.

Includes exclusive Batman Figure.

Packaged in closed box Batman: The Animated Series Packaging.

Alfred sold separately*.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Batman: The Animated Series figures.

PRE-ORDER Ships in December. Holiday delivery is not guaranteed.

