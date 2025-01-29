Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: image comics, McFarlane Toys, spawn

McFarlane Reveals Spawn #301 Black, White & Red All Over Statue

McFarlane Toys is back with a new Spawn inspired statue as issue #301 gets its own Black, White & Red All Over release

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils Spawn #301 Black, White & Red statue with a stunning design.

This 9.47-inch statue features Spawn holding a crown high, inspired by a comic cover.

Each statue comes autographed by Todd McFarlane and includes a comic and digital collectible.

Spawn fans can pre-order this limited edition collectible priced at $399.99 now.

Todd McFarlane's Spawn is one of the most iconic antiheroes in comic book history, debuting back in 1992 with Spawn #1. As a former government assassin, Al Simmons is betrayed by his higher-ups and sent to Hell. However, this is where he makes a twisted deal to return to Earth. He is now resurrected as Spawn, a demonic warrior that is suited with a wicked red and black living symbiotic suit that features insane amounts of supernatural abilities. McFarlane's dark, violent, and visually stunning storytelling set Spawn apart from mainstream superhero comics, especially throughout the 90s. The series is still alive and kicking, with its record-breaking independent comic already crossing 300 issues years ago.

McFarlane Toys is back to show love to their golden boy, and now they are once again with a new Black, White & Red All Over statue. Inspired by the cover of Image Comics Spawn #301, this new highly detailed 9.47" tall shows Spawn holding a crown up high. The statue will be autographed by Todd McFarlane himself, along with a comic book (most likely #301) and a Digital Collectible. The king has returned to claim heaven and hell once again for a whopping $399.99 and is up for pre-order right now through McFarlane Toys Store. Most statues like this do not last long, so get yours while you can.

Spawn #301 Black, White & Red All Over 1/10 Limited Edition Statue

"Todd McFarlane returns to pencil and ink SPAWN #301—with Greg Capullo, Jason Shawn Alexander, Clayton Crain, Jerome Opena, and Francesco Mattina, and even more surprises to come in the record-breaking, longest-running creator-owned comic book in history!"

Product Features

9.47 inches (24.05cm)

1/10 Scale

Made of resin

Based on the Spawn comic series

Premium detail

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!