Batman and Deathstroke Go Bronze With McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys continues the release of their chase variant DC Multiverse figures. We have already seen quite a few variant figures in this line already. Like the Joker from Arkham Asylum and a blue suit variant for the Batman: The Animated Series. McFarlane Toys did announce that most variant figures will be part of their own special line called Platinum Edition figures. Both Batman and Deathstroke from Arkham Knight and Arkham: Origins will be getting that Chase variant. Each figure will have the same amount of accessoires as their standard counterparts but will feature new bronze finish deco. The one new addition to these figure is the collectible art card now will be foil giving fans something new. Some of these figures have already started to appear in Walmart stores across the country and will be fun pieces to own for any collector.

I personally cannot wait to get my hands on any version of the McFarlane Toys Deathstroke. The DC Multiverse line has its ups and down but it's usually a specific figure that shines out better than the rest. This bronze finish on Deathstroke will be a great collectible for any fan and one you might want to keep in the box. Both Batman and Deathstroke chases will be randomly inserted into boxes to stay vigilant to get one of these into your collection. Fans can find other upcoming DC Multiverse McFarlane Toys figures located here.

BATMAN ( BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT )

As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime—the Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority. He's a master detective and an expert martial artist, but his greatest weapon is his mind. Batman has a plan for every occasion, as well as high-tech weapons, gadgets, and vehicles to assist him in his relentless pursuit of justice!

Product Features:

Batman figure based on the video game Batman: Arkham City

The figure is featured in an all bronze finish

Batman accessories include sword Remote Electric Charge, Remote Control Batarang, and base

Included collectable art card with a foil Batman from Batman: Arkham City artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

DEATHSTROKE: BATMAN: ARKHAM ORIGINS

Slade Wilson was the army's top operative when he underwent experiments that turned him into a super-soldier with enhanced strength, stamina, and regenerative powers. When he was dishonorably discharged, he became the world's deadliest mercenary known as Deathstroke. A master of martial arts and an expert marksman, Deathstroke is a threat to even the most powerful Superheroes.

Product Features:

Deathstroke figure based on the video game Batman: Arkham Origins

Figure is featured in an all bronze finish

Deathstroke accessories include a Katana and base

Included collectable art card with a foil Deathstroke from Batman: Arkham Origins artwork on the front, and character biography on the back