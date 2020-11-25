DC Comics Death Metal Arrives With McFarlane Toys Newest Wave

McFarlane Toys keeps he reveals coming as they announce another Build-A-Figure wave. Sticking to the realm of DC Comics, McFarlane Toys brings the ongoing hit series, Dark Nights: Death Metal, to life this time. Just like previous waves before, there will be four figures in total, each with their own pieces of the puzzle. This wave will contain four brand new sculpts and designs straight from the comics as the Trinity is here with Grim Reaper Batman coming in first. We have seen the figure previously, but now we get a wave confirmation, and he comes with a reaper guitar. Wonder Woman is taking her new metal style with blue hair and crown as she prepares to take down the Batman Who Laughs. Superman ends the trinity with his more grudge design, which comes about after being held prisoner by the included Build-A-Figure. Lastly, fans will be getting The Robin King, who is very new to DC Comics, and now he comes right off the Death Metal pages. With his wicked crowned costume, this Robin is a real killer.

Once all four of the figures are united then the real fun can begin because when all of the pieces are combined they form the deadly, powerful, and unstoppable Darkfather! The Darkfather is another twisted tale from DC Comics Dark Multiverse where Batman becomes Darkseid. His hero/villain mash-up can only be formed after all four figures are united, and if you're a DC Comics fan, you will. McFarlane Toys did not give out any details on the release date or pre-orders just yet. Fans can check out all of the current DC Multiverse figures that are already out now and can be found here. Stay tuned here for more info as it is released for the widely popular DC Multiverse figure line from McFarlane Toys.