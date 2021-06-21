McFarlane Toys Debuts Aang and Appa Avatar: The Last Airbender Figures

McFarlane Toys teased their upcoming figure lien for the popular animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender. Todd McFarlane gave fans a closer look at the upcoming figure wave on his Facebook page, which fans can view here. The figures are sized at 5" tall and are loaded with bright colors and fun sculpt. Up first are the leads of Avatar: The Last Airbender with Aang and his companion Appa. Aang will feature his normal outfit, and he will feature 10 points of articulation as well as his staff. He will come in new card-backed blister style packaging that will be nice for those in-box collectors out there. These 5" figures are priced at $9.99, and pre-orders have first opened up with Walmart which fans can find the product going in and out of stock here.

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans can then take to the skies with their own flying Bison with this mighty Appa figure. The figure is combative with all of McFarlane Toys 5" Avatar: The Last Airbender figure as they can sit and ride on his back. Appa is loaded with amazing detail and will have some articulation in his tail, head, and jaw. Appa will join the rest of the Avatar: The Last Airbender figures with an August 2021 release. He is priced at $19.99, and pre-orders are going in and out of stock here. McFarlane Toys will now have to compete with Diamond Select Toys for Avatar dominance; who will win?

"Avatar The Last Airbender Aang – Aang is the hero and spirit of the show. This adventurous 12- year-old is the last Airbender and only known survivor of the Air Nomads, the arrow on his head a constant reminder of his lineage. His destiny is to learn the art of the Avatar and defeat the Fire Lord of the Fire Nation. But rather than save the world, Aang searches for adventure. He wants a life full of fun experiences, not heavy responsibilities. Aang believes people are either in harmony with the Spirit of the Planet, or corrupt and misled. Because Aang is the Avatar, he has a connection with nature as well as animals. If he's lost, Aang is able to "listen" to the spirits of the trees, rivers, and mountains who "tell" him which way to go. He is a trickster hero uninhibited by social constraints, and constantly breaking taboos."

5" scale figure based off the Avatar: The Last Airbender animation

Aang is featured in his iconic traditional young Air Nomad attire

Designed with 10 points of articulation for play and pose

Includes Staff

Figure is showcased in Avatar: The Last Airbender card-backed blister packaging

"Avatar The Last Airbender Appa – Long-time friend and animal guide to Aang, Appa is a giant bison who is able to fly. He can often be seen transporting Aang, Katara and Sokka from one adventure to another! It was Appa who was frozen along with Aang in an iceberg for 100 years."

Appa is compatible with all 5″ McFarlane Toys Avatar figures

All 5″ McFarlane Avatar Figures can be posed to sit in Appa's Saddle and Ride

Appa features moving head and opening and closing mouth

Figure is showcased in Avatar: The Last Airbender window box packaging

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys Avatar: The Last Airbender 5″ figures