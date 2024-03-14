Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Debuts New DC Comics JLA Plastic Man Build-A-Figure

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they debut a new Build-A-Figure wave featuring the Justice League of America

Plastic Man, also known as Patrick "Eel" O'Brian, made his debut in the world of comics with Police Comics #1 back in 1941. He was created by Jack Cole for Quality Comics, and as this small-time crook's life took a drastic turn after he was exposed to a mysterious chemical during a botched robbery. After being exposed, O'Brian gained the ability to stretch and contort his body in any way imaginable. This changed his life for the better and it helped him put away his life of crime for tights and the life of a superhero taking on the name Plastic Man. Plastic Man has been a fan-favorite Justice League member in DC Comics due to his wacky antics, shapes, and the humor he brings to any team. His popularity greatly rose inside the ranks of the Justice League of America, and now he is coming to McFarlane Toys for their latest JLA DC Multiverse BAF wave.

DC Comics fans will need to end up collecting four figures in this JLA wave to build Plastic Man with Aquaman, Green Lantern, Superman Blue, and Batman. Once O'Brian is built, he will feature two pairs of swappable heads and arms, allowing DC Comics fans to show off his stretchy powers. It is iconic DC Comics heroes like this that need more time in the DC Multiverse spotlight instead of the more iconic members of the Justice League. Collectors can snag up all four McFarlane Toys JLA figures for $24.99 each, with the whole wave set for an April 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live.

Plastic Man Justice League of America Build-A-Figure

"Combine all 4-pieces from the rest of the JLA Build-a line including Batman, Aquaman, Superman and Green Lantern to assemble Plastic Man!"

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed build-a figure based off JLA

Designed with Ultra Articulation

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures

