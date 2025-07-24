Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, mortal kombat, sdcc

McFarlane Toys Electrifies with SDCC Mortal Kombat GITD Raiden

McFarlane Toys is bringing some fun exclusives to San Diego Comic Con like the Glow In The Dark Mortal Kombat Raiden

Based on Mortal Kombat 1, this Raiden features a new origin and electrifying martial arts abilities.

SDCC exclusive is limited to 5,500 pieces with swappable hands, staff, and lightning effects.

Fans can win a chance to buy online via McFarlane’s EQL platform; figure retails at $30 each.

In Mortal Kombat 1, Raiden was reimagined with a fresh new origin story, stepping away from his familiar role as Earthrealm's god of thunder. This time, he begins as a mortal champion, allowing fans to explore a more grounded, humanized version of the legendary fighter. His combat abilities are slightly adjusted, blending electrified martial arts with swift, cinematic strikes, along with his signature bladed hat. McFarlane Toys is now bringing back their Mortal Kombat figure for San Diego Comic Con as they unveil new convention-exclusive figures. Sub-Zero from MK11 was already revealed, and now it looks like Raiden is bringing the thunder with a new glow-in-the-dark release.

Limited to only 5,500 pieces, this rerelease features Raiden riding the lightning with a full glow-in-the-dark deco, which comes in new windowless packaging. Accessories will include swappable hands, his signature staff, and some attachable electric effects to show his lightning-fast moves. Of course, a collectible card and Mortal Kombat display base are also included, and a $30 piece tag. The Mortal Kombat 1 Raiden is releasing as an SDCC exclusive and will be found at the convention center this week. However, fans can test their luck with the McFarlane Toys Store EQL to try and win the ability to purchase one online. Good luck!

Raiden (Mortal Kombat) Glow In The Dark Edition Gold Label Figure

"Raiden is one of the few original characters in the first Mortal Kombat game, and in addition, is the one of the few characters to have appeared in every generation of Mortal Kombat games as a playable character."

PRODUCT FEATURES:

Features Raiden in Glow in the Dark paint featured from the Mortal Kombat 1 Video Game

Designed with ultra articulation with 22 Moving Parts

7-Inch scale figure comes with a Base, Staff and two Lightning Bolt Accessories

Includes a bonus pair of hands for customizable posing with each accessory

Figure showcased in themed windowless box packaging

Limited to only 5500 pieces

