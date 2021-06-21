McFarlane Toys Enters the Batcave With Their Batman 1966 Playset

McFarlane Toys changes up the DC Multiverse landscape as they real their very first playset with Batman 1966. As part of their upcoming retro Batman 1966 line, Batman, Robin, and Joker will be able to act out their shenanigans in the Batcave. The playset is loaded with detail straight from the 1960s Batman television series lead by the dynamic duo with Adam West and Bert Ward. When exploring the Batcave, it will come with an assortment of placeable machines like the Batcomputer. Other accessories include bat-poles, so Batman 1966 and zip down into action, loft, ladder, and even placement for the recently revealed 1966 Batmobile.

This set is an amazing set for the DC Multiverse, and I hope we can see more in the future for other DC Comics lairs like the Fortress of Solitude, a modern Batcave, the Watchtower, and more. This set is part of the Batman 1966 series and will be a Target Exclusive, no price has been announced, but Todd McFarlane mentioned that all 3 figures, the Batmobile, and Playset would be around $100 total. Pre-orders are set to go live in August online, and be sure to keep an eye out for random in-store drops.

"To the Batpoles! With the push of a Shakespeare bust button, Bruce and Dick are transported into the vast Batcave and transformed into Batman and Robin. Housing the Batcomputer and a host of gadgets, the Dynamic Duo solves crimes and is always alert for trouble in Gotham City. Now, it's time for Batman and Robin to teach the villains that crime doesn't pay!"

Product Features:

Based on the classic 1960's TV show

POP! SMACK! BANG! For a trip down nostalgia lane, bring your favorite Caped Crusader and Boy Wonder, and any other McFarlane Toys Batman 66 figures in for all the action!

Batcave comes with eight (monitors, machines, and batcomputer), batpoles, and loft with ladder, for Batman and Robin to fight crime and keep tabs on those dastardly villains

Packed in a closed box with the iconic old school look of the the 1960's Batman series

Included collectable art card with Batcave photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Retro Figures