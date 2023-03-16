McFarlane Toys Reveals New The Flash Batman Bat-Cycle Vehicle A new Multiverse awaits as McFarlane Toys dives into the world of The Flash with the announcement of new figures and vehicles

It has been a while since we have seen the new DC Multiverse vehicle delivered to collectors from McFarlane Toys. However, it looks like the upcoming film The Flash will have plenty of new rides, and McFarlane Toys is bringing them to life. A brand new Batman Batcycle is on the way, which was featured in The Flash trailers. This cycle is packed with detail and will fit any version of Batman fans want on it. A lot of detail was put into this ride, giving Batfan a new slick ride to take to the streets of Gotham and is one hunk of plastic. McFarlane Toys is even giving fans a brand new Batman figure right from The Flash as well (sold separately). That version of the Bat will have a new fabric cape allowing for an easy riding option as well as enhancing display options with this beauty. If you need to build up your Batcave armory, then look no cuter as this beauty is priced at $29.99 and set for a May 2023 release. Pre-orders for the Batcycle and the rest of The Flash wave are live and located right here.

A New Batcyle Awaits Collectors from McFarlane Toys

"The Batcycle pushes the boundaries of vehicular technology. The Batcycle gives Batman the immense power, speed and tactical weaponry required to tear through the streets of Gotham City in pursuit of his targets."

Incredibly detailed vehicle based off The Flash movie.

The Batcycle is based on its look in the upcoming movie The Flash.

Designed with rotating wheels.

Included collectible art card with vehicle art on the front, and vehicle biography on the back.

