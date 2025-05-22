Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Unleashes Carnage with New Marvel Comics Statue

McFarlane Toys steps into the world of Marvel Comics once again with a new assortment of 1/10 scale collectible statues

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases a Marvel Comics 1:10 scale Carnage statue inspired by Amazing Spider-Man #362.

Features Carnage’s iconic red and black design, menacing tendrils, and wicked grin for collectors.

Statue includes a comic-themed backdrop, environmental base, and a collectible art card with synopsis.

Pre-order now for $29.99, with an expected release date in May 2025 for Marvel fans and collectors.

Carnage is one of Spider-Man's most formidable foes, who debuted in Marvel Comics with The Amazing Spider-Man #361 back in 1992. Created by writer David Michelinie and artist Mark Bagley, Carnage is the offspring of the Venom symbiote, who has now bonded with the psychopathic serial killer known as Cletus Kasady. This fusion resulted in a villainous, more chaotic, and bloodthirsty symbiote, who is ready to paint the town red. Unlike Venom, who has been a Lethal Protector from time to time, Carnage lives for the thrill of pure chaos and destruction. Over the years, Carnage has been central to several major storylines, including "Maximum Carnage" and "Absolute Carnage," expanding his fury beyond Spider-Man, but to the entire Marvel Universe.

McFarlane Toys has now added Carnage to their growing Marvel Comics 1/10 statue series, capturing the deadly symbiote's appearances from The Amazing Spider-Man #362. Everything you love about Carnage is nicely featured here, from his sleek red and black suit, and claws to the tendril popping out and wicked grin. He will get a nice comic book themed backdrop as well as a collectible art card. The Amazing Spider-Man #362 Carnage 1/10 statue is up for pre-order now, priced at $29.99 and set for a May 2025 release

Carnage (The Amazing Spider-Man #362) – Marvel Comics 1:10

"Needing all the help he can get to take out Carnage, Spider-Man recruits good friend Johnny Storm. But will Venom be a willing ally too? Spidey and the Human Torch go the deserted island where Venom lies in wait. Will Eddie Brock be the key to eliminating Carnage?"

Inspired by THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #362 cover artwork.

1:10th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Included art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles.

